Former UAW official pleads guilty in corruption investigation

DETROIT, Mich. (WBKO/CNN) United Automobile Workers continued to strike and vote on a potential deal with General Motors this week, while some of the union's former members face unrelated charges.

Jeff Pietryzyk is the 11th person charged in a federal corruption investigation. He pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Investigators said he admitted to participating in a scheme with other officials to take millions of dollars in bribes and buy jackets and watches for union members.

Pietrzyk's lawyer, Robert Singer, said his client apologizes.

"There is a strong case," Singer said. "[Pleading guilty] is the right thing to do. Jeff wanted to accept responsibility."

The UAW has strongly denounced Pietrzyk's conduct.

 
