Former WKU, BGHS football player Nacarius Fant sentenced to five years in jail for drug charges

Former Western Kentucky University and Bowling Green High School football player Nacarius Fant was sentenced to five years in jail for drug charges.

In August 2018, police arrested Fant following a six-week investigation of drug trafficking involving cocaine.

Police charged Fant with five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Monday morning, Judge John Grise sentenced Fant to five years in jail and 165 dollars in court fees.

Fant was booked in the Warren County Regional Jail Monday afternoon.