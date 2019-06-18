Former WKU Football Player Found Safe, Police Say

A former WKU football player who received some unique national exposure nearly 20 years ago has been found safe after a missing person advisory was put out by South Carolina police..

Rod Smart, who played football and ran track & field at WKU, lettered in football for the Hilltoppers from 1997-1999.

Smart played professionally for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers but received his biggest exposure when he donned a "He Hate Me" while playing in the XFL.

Smart rushed for over 2,300 yards and scored 21 touchdowns during his gridiron career on The Hill.

