Former WKU Provost, faculty regent, Barbara Burch dies

Barbara Burch, faculty regent, former provost for Western Kentucky University, died early Sunday morning.

Burch served as faculty regent for three years. From 1996-2010, Burch served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and was

briefly interim president in 1997.

Burch was the leading force in the development of The Kelly M. Burch Institute at WKU, named in honor of her late daughter who died in 2015. The institute focuses on examining policies and practices that impact student success and associated performance metrics such as retention, persistence, progression and graduation.

During her time as Provost, Barbara Burch WAS instrumental in the development of civic programming at Western Kentucky University. She provided substantial financial support for professional development. Her efforts resulted in the development of a strong cadre of faculty at Western deeply committed to civic engagement and civic outcomes. During her time as provost at WKU, as a result of her work with students, faculty, and development, was seen as one of the leading universities in the country in civic engagement.

WKU spokesman Bob Skipper said that Burch’s family was making arrangements for her funeral which will be released Sunday night or Saturday morning.