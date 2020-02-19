Former WKU football player gives motivational speech to Warren Central students

Former WKU and NFL football player Jerome Martin Jr stopped by Warren Central High School Wednesday to speak to students about his life.

Martin spoke candidly to students about heavy topics, like having children as a teenager, getting involved with the wrong crowd, and how sports changed his life.

He played at WKU from 1988 to 1990 before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

"The best thing I could have done, man I loved my days here, I met my wife here, man I played for Jack Harbaugh, man I just loved the environment," said Martin. "Man, I hope that my son would be good enough to come to Western in a couple of years."

Martin says his life story carries messages that fit well with high school students and he hopes to motivate them to overcome challenges they face.

"The underlying message is that life will throw you some curve balls, we just have to fight through it," said Martin. "I wanted to be the example to let them know that 'hey you guys are not in this fight alone', you guys can make it in spite of whatever your situation is."

Martin now works as a firefighter in Atlanta, but he says motivational speaking is a passion of his and he is focused on helping young people navigate life.

"We are dealing with real people and real lives and we have to be real in the things that we share with them to let them have some insight that, hey we all started from some point and we all had to build and grow as people," said Martin.

Martin wrote a book about his life experiences called "Scars" and he is working on getting a copy of the book in the library at Warren Central High School.

If you're interested, you can find the book on Facebook or Amazon.com