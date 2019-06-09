Former WKU student Peter Gall serving four year sentence requests shock probation

Peter Gall is serving a four-year sentence in the shooting death of his friend Alex Davis in 2017 and he is now is seeking early release.

His attorney Alan Simpson filed a motion for shock probation.

The judge who presided over the criminal case rules on whether to grant or deny shock probation.

The motion filed to Warren Circuit Court explains the close relationship between Gall and Davis.

"There has never been a suggestion that Peter Gall intended to harm his friend. Quite to the contrary. This was a tragic, “one in a million,” isolated accident. Peter Gall has never denied responsibility for his actions," Attorney Alan Simpson said in the motion.

"Not only does he carry around the guilt, grief, and remorse for killing his best friend, he will now carry the memories of being incarcerated."

Under Kentucky law, shock probation is available to first-time offenders convicted of most low-level felonies.

The motion is set to be heard Monday by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise at 1:00 p.m.