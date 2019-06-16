Former Warren Central and WKU student-athlete George Fant hosts free youth football camp

He's a legend a Warren Central High School, was a multi-sport athlete at Western Kentucky University and now an offensive tackle in the NFL, George Fant came back to his hometown of Bowling Green this weekend to host free youth football and basketball camps.

"Whenever you're doing anything, you're going to work as hard as you can, always compete, have heart, if you really want something just go out there and get it," said Fant.

Campers were eager to get on the field at Warren Central High School, the old stomping grounds of George Fant, Sunday morning.

Fant came back to his hometown to give kids an opportunity that he never had.

"I wanted to do something for kids that I didn't get to do when I was younger. I grew up in this community, I love this community, and I just wanted to make sure that everybody has a good time," Fant said.

"It's a very fun football camp," said 8-year-old Xaidyn, Fant's cousin.

"I'm happy they're excited to be here, we have a lot of great coaches here, ex-players, NFL players, stuff like that, you know, we're just happy to come back and give back to the kids," Fant said.

"I love it, this is what we're doing it for just to see the smile on their faces and hopefully this is the highlight of their summer," said Chastity Fant, George's wife.

For many of the kids, the camp was a field of dreams.

"I want to be like George when I grow up," said Xaidyn.

"George Fant is a good guy and a good role model for me," said 8-year-old Reshar, camper.

"I'm so proud of him putting an event like this together and just giving his time. I'm very proud of him," said Chastity.

Fant gave his time, knowledge of the game, and motivational talk to the kids, who will remember this day forever.

"I think goals are something that you set and make sure you achieve them. So, my biggest goal right now is to win a Superbowl this year, and that's my goal. After you get that, you go set another goal higher," Fant said.

Fant plans to come back next year for an even bigger and better two-day George Fant's Dream Big Camp. He hopes to motivate kids of all ages to work hard for success.