Former Warren Central basketball player turns self in after fatal hit-and-run

Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the road.

According to the arrest citation, the incident happened June 6, where the driver had failed to stop and help the victim. Louisville Metro Police told media she died at the scene.

On Friday, June 14, 40-year-old Anthony Grundy, of Louisville, voluntarily reached out to police to turn himself in.

They say Grundy admitted to driving the vehicle the night of the collision, and that he had struck an unknown object in the roadway before continuing on.

Police say he also admitted that he didn't have a licence nor insurance. Officials say the vehicle's plates were also expired from last year.

Grundy was charged with leaving an accident/failing to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury; no drivers licence; failing to maintain required insurance; and expired license plate.

He was arraigned Saturday. A cash bond had been set for $50,000. A $5,000 surety bond was posted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25.

Grundy formerly played for Warren Central High School's basketball team, going on to play for North Carolina State University. He played professionally on a number of teams.