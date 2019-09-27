Former Warren County Sheriff reimbursing account after audit inconsistencies

State Auditor Mike Harmon has released results of the annual audit of the accounts of Warren County Sheriff Office.

The audit found payroll and disbursement inconsistencies relating to former Warren County Sheriff Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines.

Specific issues include one day where a deposit wasn't made daily, two undercover officer's time sheets were not approved by a supervisor, and a pair of $88 tennis shoes, $14 in coffee supplies, and $41 in sales tax that needs to be reimbursed by the former sheriff, which he has agreed to do.

Former Sheriff Gaines said the delay in the deposit was due to a confusion with a bank that was closed that day. We have addressed the issue and trained on when deposits have to go to the bank.

He responded that the Sheriff’s Department has added the signature of the undercover drug officer’s signature to the payroll audit process.

2018 Warren County Sheriff's Office Audit by WBKO on Scribd