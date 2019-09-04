Fort Boonesborough offering lessons on 18th century life

Children visiting Kentucky's Fort Boonesborough State Park this weekend can learn about life in the 18th century with hands-on lessons.

Displays will include churning butter, grinding corn, baking ash cakes, carving on powder horns, carding and spinning and other pioneer skills.

The Parks Department says concessions will be available, and there will be a puppet show featuring Punch and Judy and a demonstration on falconry.

Displays will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They are free with paid fort admission, which is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6.

Fort Boonesborough is at the site of a fort built by Daniel Boone and other settlers in 1775 along the Kentucky River.