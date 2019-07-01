Fort Campbell hosts Fourth of July concert, fireworks

Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division are hosting a special July Fourth ceremony, concerts and fireworks display.

The post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line says the event is open to the public and free of charge.

The program starts Thursday afternoon on the Division Parade Field with a carnival running until midnight. The 101st band will start the musical program that afternoon. Other performers include Clayton Quisenberry and The Downtown Band. Fireworks are planned for that night. Blankets and chairs are welcome, but items not allowed include glass bottles, pets, personal fireworks, outside food or drink and personal weapons.

Visitors must have vehicle registration, proof of insurance and valid photo ID and must undergo a brief background check.