Fort Knox Community School Buildings closed

The Department of Defense Education Activity Americas Region and Fort Knox leadership are following Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation to close in-person classes for at least the next two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.

At this time, students should not report back to school until Monday, April 6. Staff will report at the usual time and begin online training.

All school and extracurricular activities are canceled / postponed effective Saturday, March 14.

This includes but is not limited to, all scholastic and athletic competitions, sports practices, music/drama/arts performance, school trips and any other extra-curricular activities. Additionally, this includes outside groups that meet at our schools.

Monday, March 16 to Wednesday, March 18 will be a teacher and staff workday.

Starting Thursday, March 19 students ca expect to begin receiving assignments. Students will be expected to complete online learning assignments and / or work packets as assigned by their teachers.

School principals and teachers will be sending out additional information related to this expectation by Tuesday, March 17.

Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 spring break takes place. No students or staff in attendance.