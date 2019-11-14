Fort Knox Federal Credit Union makes long term investment in military and community health

Fort Knox Federal Credit Union announced a $1.5 million long-term investment Wednesday to support military and community health in Radcliff.

The ten-year financial commitment and partnership, made through the Hardin Memorial Health Foundation, will help expand services at HMH Medical Group Radcliff Family Medicine clinic located near the Wilson Gate of Fort Knox.

"Our credit union was founded by 10 military veterans in 1950 to make a difference in the communities we serve by providing affordable financial services and empowering consumers to make smarter decisions about their money. This investment in military and community health right outside the Fort Knox military post aligns with the credit union's seven decade focus of improving the lives of fellow Kentuckians," said Fort Knox Federal Credit Union Board Chair Reba Watson. "Together, we hope to make long-lasting, life-changing impact with the military and their families, and for all the patients cared for at HMH Medical Group - Radcliff Family Medicine."

The expanded Radcliff clinic will allow HMH to add primary care providers, provide additional patient services and connect military families and all patients to community resources. It will also offer financial services and education, all housed in one clinic.

Dr. Tom Hustead, Medical Director of HMH Medical Group and Retired Colonel, United States Army, said the $1.5 million gift from Fort Knox Federal Credit Union will help HMH deliver holistic patient care that incorporates the latest in healthcare innovation. "This first-of-its-kind clinic will offer high-touch, comprehensive, multi-disciplinary care that addresses not only physical health, but also mental, social and spiritual health. The timing for this expansion is perfect too, as transitions on post created the need for more providers nearby," Hustead said. "We will even have community space inside the clinic for educational organizations and others to use."

Fort Knox Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Kentucky with 18 branches (including Bowling Green and one to be built in Glasgow) and more than 105,000 members. Their mission is to improve lives across the state.

"Our credit union is here to help active duty military, veterans and the surrounding community achieve more. From providing the everyday services hard-working Kentucky families need, to reduce financial stress, to making significant investments in longer-term initiatives such as financial education and overall health, our commitment to serve is unwavering. Working with great community partners like HMH helps make positive, long-lasting change happen," said Ray Springsteen, President / CEO of Fort Knox Federal Credit Union.

The HMH Foundation is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary and raising more than $5 million in donations to strengthen HMH and dramatically improve Central Kentucky health.