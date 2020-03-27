Fort Knox employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department received confirmation today of a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Hardin County. While not a Fort Knox resident, this person is a civilian employee here.

Fort Knox Preventive Medicine and LTDHD officials are conducting contact investigations to identify any contacts the individual has had. This action is part of an overall effort to reduce transmissions. Contacts will be notified as soon as identified. Those not contacted are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time.

Installation officials are monitoring the situation and working closely with local and state health department officials on prevention and response efforts. Additionally, Fort Knox leaders continue to provide the community with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus.

As a general public announcement, anyone who develops a fever, cough, shortness of breath or weakness is advised to contact his or her primary care provider for additional instruction. Fort Knox Ireland Army Health Clinic’s appointment line is 502-626-9997

IRAHC beneficiaries may also call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 Option 1. Kentucky residents without a primary care physician should call the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for additional guidance.

Additional Fort Knox-related information on helpful resources and impacts associated with COVID-19 can be found here.