Fort Knox issues noise alert for March training

It's going to get loud at Fort Knox.

The U.S. Army says to expect more noise than normal at the central Kentucky post over the next couple of weeks as it hosts a training session March 3-16.

News outlets report the training will involve larger caliber weapons than usual, military aircraft and land vehicles, according to a post on the Fort Knox Facebook page.

Fort Knox said it was posting the alert as a courtesy to residents in surrounding communities who should expect to hear increased noise and vibrations.