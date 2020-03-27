Fort Knox's Ireland Army Health Clinic amending its services for safety

In the interest of safe patient care and limiting exposure risk for beneficiaries and medical professionals, many Ireland Army Health Clinic services will be unavailable beginning March 30, until further notice, while others will switch to a virtual appointment setting.

The clinic is dedicated to providing our beneficiaries with safe care and up-to-date information. We encourage all beneficiaries to follow us on Facebook or Twitter at Ireland AHC for updates.

All routine appointments will be canceled in Chiropractic, Optometry, Audiology, and Allergy. Mission-critical work will continue for Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy, but routine appointments will also be canceled. Mammography and ultrasound services will discontinue, but diagnostic plain film radiological services will continue.

These changes are needed to ensure patient and staff safety due to the close proximity the provider has with the patient. For the safety of all involved, these services will discontinue until further notice.

If a patient is in need of any service curtailed by the COVID-19 degraded services, Ireland will facilitate appointments through referrals to our healthcare partners in our Integrated Healthcare System.

Primary Care, Nutrition, Clinical Pharmacy, and Behavioral Health will transition to virtual appointments with subsequent face-to-face appointments determined by the treatment team.

Lab services will continue as normal.

They thank you for your patience and understanding at this time as they safeguard their patients and medical providers, minimizing exposure to other individuals, and promoting social distancing.

Pharmacy services will remain in place at both the Clinic and Binter Street.

Please note the Clinic Pharmacy will follow the same processes as Binter, which is drop-off and pick-up only (no waiting inside the Clinic). Patients will be notified when their medications are ready for pick up via the notification system.

If you believe you are getting sick, call us at 502-626-9997 or contact the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273 or MHSNurseAdviceLine.com