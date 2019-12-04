Foster mother accused of burning baby with hot beverage

A Kentucky woman is accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old foster child, causing extensive burns.

News outlets report Ashley Neal of Mount Sterling was seen on surveillance video carrying the child against her chest in a baby carrier on Saturday at a fast-food restaurant in Winchester.

Officers say the video shows her pour a 150-degree (66-degree Celsius) drink on the child’s head and then try to fall before bracing herself. Neal told officers she didn’t remember what happened.