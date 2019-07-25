Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky forum held at Community Farmers Market

Striving to be healthy was one of the highlights at a Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky forum in Bowling Green.

The foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan organization funded by an endowment working to make Kentuckians healthier.

The forum was held at the Community Farmers Market on Wednesday.

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky CEO Ben Chandler says farmers markets are essential in helping make that effort possible.

Those in attendance were able to discuss issues they think are important in the community from health, nutrition, and others.

One of the organizations that was in attendance spoke on their services.

Chandler says, "So we're trying to encourage a better quality of life, we're trying to save money for our citizens and we're just trying to make sure they live healthier lives because there isn't anything as important as your health."

"And we have classes that we offer to limited-resource families and you come and get nutrition education information about health and wellness we also talk to you about your snap benefits and how cooking and wellness play a vital role in the community." -- Nan Montgomery, SNAP-ed assistant, UK Warren County Cooperative Extension Service.

Montgomery adds that the classes they offer at the extension office are free of charge, there is a cooperative extension office in every county in Kentucky.