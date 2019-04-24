Fountain Run man arrested for impersonating a police officer

A Fountain Run man was arrested Tuesday after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received several complaints about him impersonating a police officer.

Complaints were made that Crisjon Becker was stopping people while driving an old black and white police cruiser equipped with emergency lights and sirens. Becker allegedly threatened to arrest them if they continued to break the law.

Becker is also accused of getting gas for the car at Gamaliel Market and Deli while wearing police attire and charging the City of Gamaliel for it. Police say Becker claimed to be a Gamaliel Police Officer at the market on two different occasions.

Becker was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

More charges are pending.