Fountain Run resident arrested following pursuit

On February 28, 2020, Trooper Allen Shirley was patrolling on Main Street in Fountain Run when he tried to stop a car for speeding.

When Tpr. Shirley turned on his emergency lights, the driver of the car, 26-year-old Aaron Coles of Fountain Run, sped up crossing into the path of oncoming cars, crossing into Allen County and turning onto Celsor Road where he drove through a closed gate and into an open field.

Police say Coles continued to flee and ran through a fence and down an embankment where his car could no longer move. Coles then attempted to hide under a log.

Coles was arrested and charged with speeding 26 MPH over the speed limit, no registration plate, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), fleeing or evading 1st degree (motor vehicle) and resisting arrest.

Coles was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.