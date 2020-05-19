Four Monroe County High School seniors with high test scores enlist U.S. Army Active Duty

"It's unprecedented," says U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Elijah Mockabee.

Those are the words Mockabee used to described the decision of four brave Monroe County High School seniors who scored high on their ACT's and the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test. And in spite of a global pandemic they are choosing to enlist in the U.S. Army Active Duty.

"For me it's paramount, exactly what they're doing. My purpose is to help young men and women who choose to serve our country. And they have chose the path less traveled. I am very very proud of them, and to my knowledge this is unprecedented for four young men and woman from a small little county like this that's ever joined the active duty United States Army and I'm blessed and honored to be a part of this process," said Mockabee.

"We allow kids to explore the directions that they want to go and find the way that's best for them. We are so proud of them. It's uncommon to have that many out of one class," said MCHS Principal, Melissa Emberton.

"One of the reasons I really joined was to follow my grandfather's footsteps. He served in Vietnam back in the 70's. So I wanted to carry on a legacy some way for him," said MCHS Senior Jaxon Turner, who graduated Top 10 in the MCHS Class of 2020.

"I really love this country and it has given me so many opportunities and I'm just truly blessed to live here and I wanted to serve the country that I love," said MCHS Senior, Katie Catalan.

"I decided to enlist because it is a way that I can serve my country and try to make it better," said MCHS Senior, Dakota Wood.

"Fulfilling a life long dream. I think even if you have a small interest in the military I think you should pursue it. It's something I believe we all need to do. You're serving your country, you're being apart of something greater than yourself," said MCHS Senior, Nolan Cooper.

Congratulations to these four new patriots as they prepare to

to defend and protect the freedoms of our country.

