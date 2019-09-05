Four Glasgow men arrested on drug charges

Four Glasgow men are behind bars following a drug arrest.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Bryan Street in reference to a drug complaint.

Officers searched the residence where they found methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

Robert Fields, Austin Pedigo Dalton Busey, and Charles Busey were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Jeff Childress, and assisted by Officer Wesley Hicks and Officer Mike Cromwell.