Four Louisville men charged with human trafficking involving minors

Four men have been arrested after talking with undercover officers posing as minors attempting to engage in sexual acts.

Jeffrey Stutts, Amos Brown, Richard Tong, and Bradley Martin were all charged with promoting human trafficking and prohibited use of an electronic system to procure a minor.

According to arrest reports from LMPD, the suspects contacted officers that were posed as minors and offered to exchange money for sexual acts. Each suspect went to a hotel to meet with the undercover officer after talking with her over the phone. The suspects were then arrested on scene.

Each one of the suspects agreed to paying money for sexual acts after seeing fake ads posted online from multiple websites.

Bradley and Tong also face multiple drug charges in addition to the trafficking charges.

All four suspects have been booked at Metro Corrections. Their bails have been set at $100,000 full cash bond. Each of the victims pleaded not guilty, their next court dates have not yet been set.