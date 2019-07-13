Four arrested in Bowling Green following investigations into promotion of prostitution at massage parlors

Bowling Green Police have arrested several individuals in connection to illegal activity happening in two local massage parlors.

According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green police received tips of suspicious behavior, and researched several local massage parlors online.

The citation says that the phone number of Blue Sky Massage had 39 ads in the past 30 days on websites where commercial sex acts are advertised.

Blue Sky Massage was specifically name in some of the posts.

Detectives conducted surveillance at the business, noticing that the customers were all males.

After a search warrant was executed by BGPD detectives and investigators from the Attorney General's office, Huadi Chen, the owner of the business, was detained.

According to the citation, Chen stated she does not perform sex acts on men, and that she pays a friend whom she did not know the name of to advertise her business on the internet. She told police she was unaware that he had been advertising on sex forums.

Investigators searched the massage rooms, finding what's believed to be semen on beds, floors, light switches and walls.

An employee told an investigator with the Attorney General's office that they change the sheets twice a week.

Detectives watched several customers leave prior to executing the search warrant. They believed the customers had laid on a massage table covered in bodily fluids.

Officials say Chen nor her employee had a massage license.

Huadi was charged with promoting prostitution ( 2 or more prostitutes), 2nd degree wanton endangerment and practicing massage therapy without a license.

On another arrest citation, Bowling Green Police were made aware of illegal behavior at Lavender Massage parlor on 2317 Russellville Road, owned by Li Jionggang.

Police say Jionggang has a massage license for the state of California but has not been transferred to Kentucky.

According to the citation, his two female employees did not have massage therapy licenses. They were cited on July 10.

Two days later, police received word that the massage parlor was back open.

The two women, identified as Lu Yuanying and Lu Caiyuan, claimed they didn't know they could no longer give massages.

Police say, according to people on several local sex forums, Lavender Massage was a very popular destination.

When employees were asked about prostitution, they adamantly denied doing anything illegal.

The owner told police he paid for advertisements that were posted on sex forums but did not know the name of the person he paid.

Jionggang was arrested for engaging in organized crime, promoting prostitution, and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police said they only saw male customers entering the business.

Yuanying and Caiyuan were arrested for practicing massage therapy without a license and engaging in organized crime.