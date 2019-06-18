Four officers promoted within the Bowling Green Police Department

Four officers within the Bowling Green Police Department were promoted on Tuesday.

The badge pinning ceremony in City Hall included the promotion of Josh Hughes to Major and Assistant Chief. Jason Scott was promoted to Captain. And both Brad Hogue and Clifton Phelps were promoted to Sergeant.

"We have a badge pinning ceremony when folks are promoted and tonight we are going to change, exchange badges and collar brass's for four of our members." said Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins.

Major Josh Hughes is also the contact for our weekly "Crime Stoppers' reports. We congratulate him and all the officers who were promoted in today's ceremony.

