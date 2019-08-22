Four-way stop in place on WKU campus

As Western Kentucky University students return back to campus, they might notice something a tad different.

The intersection of Normal Street and Regents Drive is currently a signal control street,but is being moved through a study from a traffic signal to a four way stop.

Greg Meredith, Director of Public Work, says this is an important change.

"Every time you have a vehicle pedestrian interaction, the slower the speed, the better the outcome. So, it's a safety measure as much as anything else," he said.

Meredith also believes the initial plan will cause students and drivers to be more aware of their surroundings.