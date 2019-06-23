Fourth person pleads guilty in 2016 Lexus Bell murder case

Police say Lexus Bell, a young mother, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at her Russellville apartment in August of 2016.

Several people have been charged in connection to the case.

The fourth person has now pleaded guilty in the connection to her murder, leaving one co-defendant left sustaining a not guilty plea.

Deon Young is now settling his case. On June 17th, 2019, he pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree robbery.

Young was originally charged with murder, first-degree robbery and 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, but the plea agreement reduced his charges.

Demetrius Roberson faces a sentence of life without parole if he is convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He is the only one to maintain a not-guilty plea.

Roberson is accused of firing the shot that killed Bell. He is set to face a jury trial July 8 in Logan County Circuit Court.

The others in the case have all been sentenced.

Jordan Lunsford pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence and was placed on pre-trial diversion for five years.

Reba Kirk was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted to orchestrating the robbery that resulted in Bell's death.

Tayveon Bibb received a sentence of five years on facilitation to robbery 1st degree after pleading guilty.

Roberson has a court date scheduled for June 27, which will be his last chance to change his plea.

Roberson's attorney Michael Bufkin of the Department of Public Advocacy has also filed a motion to exclude the ballistics evidence, saying the conclusions reached lack any scientific basis and are therefore unreliable and irrelevant and should be excluded from his upcoming trial.

Roberson will be in court on Thursday, June 27th.