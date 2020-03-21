Fourth person tests positive for COVID-I9 in Warren County

The Barren River District Health Department says a 55-year-old man is the fourth person to test positive for COVID-19 in Warren County.

The health department says the news of positive cases has understandably raised concern for many community members

who feel they are showing symptoms of the virus. They add we should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

- Fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

- Dry cough

- Shortness of breath

If you are showing these symptoms, do the following:

- Stay home. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home.

- Do not visit public places, and do not leave your house except to get medical care.

- Stay in touch with your medical

provider.

- Be sure to get medical care if you start to feel worse, if symptoms become severe, or you feel it is an emergency.

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 include:

- Difficulty breathing

- Persistent pain or pressure in chest

- Confusion or inability to arouse

- Bluish lips or face

Call your medical provider before you seek care. If you have an appointment, call before and tell them your symptoms so they can prepare for your arrival. If you are sick, you should wear a face mask before

you are around people or enter a healthcare provider’s office.

- Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or using taxis, UBER, or LYFT.

- Stay away from others. Separate yourself from others in your home by designating a specific “sick room” and use a different bathroom if possible.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow these instructions in the home.