Frankfort man caught in high-speed pursuit

Kentucky State Police arrest a Frankfort man after a high-speed pursuit up I-65 at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say Horse Cave Police were chasing a car believed to be involved in thefts from an area motel.

Speeds reached more than 115-miles-per-hour as the chase entered the Bluegrass Parkway until spike strips were deployed, stopping the car.

The driver, 21-year-old Sabian A. Moxley," faces numerous charges, including fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

