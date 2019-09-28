Frankfort man poses for a maternity shoot

This is something you really don't see everyday, a man posing for a maternity shoot.

K.M. Smither Photography posted a very unique photo shoot earlier in the week.

The photographers sister had been put on bed rest and could not participate in her maternity photo shoot.

So her loving husband volunteered to fill in for her. The photos were taken in Frankfort, Kentucky at Elkhorn Creek. Once K.M. Smither Photography posted the final photos on Facebook they were a hit.

These photos are definitely some memories that will last a lifetime.