Franklin Police Department demonstrates new drone

The Franklin Police Department demonstrated some technology Friday morning that their officers will soon be using.

The department has been training with their new 4-k drone that will be able to be used for things like accident reconstruction and locating missing persons.

Police say the drone is able to recognize heat and has a speaker to communicate with people on the ground.

The device was something the department could afford with the help of confiscated funds.

"Whenever we seize money at the end of a drug case, if somebody's convicted of selling narcotics, or cash is seized in the commission of a narcotic-type crime, then we seize that money. And then at the end of that case, it may be awarded to the police department. And so we have a fund that that money sits in," said Lt. Dale Adams, Franklin Police Department.

Right now, the public information officer is the only one licensed to fly, but the goal is to have a certified remote pilot available on each shift along with a visual observer to keep eyes on the drone.