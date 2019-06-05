Franklin Police Officer pleads guilty in federal court

A Franklin Police officer pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony charging her with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

According to a plea agreement, 43-year-old Vickie Kristiansen participated in a local drug task force while employed with the Franklin Police Department.

During the course of Kristiansen’s work, she became aware of a federal investigation into “Dr. John Doe” for unlawful prescription of controlled substances in the course of his medical practice. The defendant also became aware of steps that were being taken in the investigation.

According to federal court records, around February 2013, Kristiansen met with Dr. Doe and told him he was being investigated. She informed him the investigators would send undercover agents to attempt to obtain controlled substances from Dr. Doe, and advised Dr. Doe not to accept any new patients. Kristiansen also told Dr. Doe he should shred documents and avoid putting his trash out on the curb until trash day, to avoid law enforcement trash pulls.

She promised to inform Dr. Doe if she learned “something major” was going to happen concerning the investigation. The defendant emphasized the importance of the secrecy of their conversation, stating she could lose her job for tipping off Dr. Doe.

After this conversation, Kristiansen continued to participate in the investigation of Dr. Doe, which included unsuccessful attempts at sending undercover officers to make purchases from Dr. Doe and eventual seizure of documents.

Dr. Doe was federally charged in November 2015.

According to the plea agreement, the charge has a maximum of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a three-year term

of supervised release. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 10,

2019.