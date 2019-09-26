Franklin Police looking for second suspect in tire theft

Police have identified Justin Link as a fugitive at this time. (Photo: Franklin Police Department's Facebook page)
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Franklin Police are looking for a second suspect following a theft of thousands of dollars worth of tires.

In August, the Franklin Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to tires being stolen from TA Truck Service on Trotters Lane.

Police were able to identify 31-year-old Nathaniel Scott, of Franklin.

Scott was arrested for theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

During the investigation, 35-year-old Justin Link of Woodburn was named as another suspect. He is a fugitive at this time.

Call the Franklin Police Department at 270-586-7167 if you have information on his whereabouts.

 
