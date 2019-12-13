Franklin Police looking for suspect in credit card fraud/theft at A-1 Floors

Franklin Police say they are working a credit card fraud/theft that occurred at A-1 Floors on Harding Road.

The male subject in the security footage used a stolen credit card to purchase $10,000 in flooring and loaded it into a U-Haul. Shortly after, the credit card was reported stolen.

Franklin Police say a similar crime was committed in Elizabethtown and Jeffersonville.

If anyone has any information regarding this male suspect using a U-Haul truck to install, sell, or purchase flooring, contact Franklin Police immediately.

The prime point of contact is Officer Varyvoda, who can be reached at 270-586-8824.

The U-Haul has also been reported stolen.