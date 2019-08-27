Franklin Police looking for wanted fugitive

Franklin Police is requesting the public's locating a fugitive.

According to a report, Franklin PD was dispatched to a Walmart in response to a suspicious person who may be on drugs.

Officials say, when they arrived they made contact with a male in a silver Toyota Camry.

Police say the male, gave them a false name during the interview, officials then ordered the man to step out of the vehicle but the male quickly fled in the vehicle.

Authorities say that as he fled he jumped a curb and hit an officer causing him a minor injury.

Police pursued the vehicle into Allen County and then ended the pursuit when innocent oncoming drivers became endangered.

Officials have identified the male suspect as 45-year-old Kevin Allen who is already a wanted fugitive, drives a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plates 873-LPA.

Allen is described as a white male who stands at 5'9, weighs 180lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The officer injured was treated at the Franklin Medical Center and later released for minor injuries.

If you have any information on Allen's whereabouts contact the Franklin Police Department at (270) 586-8819.

We will update this story with a picture of Allen as soon as it becomes available.