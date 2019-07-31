Franklin Simpson Boys and Girls Club got some new kicks

The Franklin Simpson Boys and Girls club will be starting the new school year off on the right foot.

90 kids from the first through fifth grades were able to go to Shoe Carnival today to pick out a new pair of shoes. The store opened their doors early and even had staff members on hand to help the children pick out the right size.

In the past four years, the Boys and Girls Club had only been able to take 10 to 20 kids. But with the help of the community giving back this year the turnout exceeded all of their expectations.

"We have had this event every year. It is something I would like to see grow. We can't necessarily do this without the support of our community" said Lynn Reins, the Director of Operations of The Boys and Girls Club Franklin Simpson.

If you would like to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin simply go to their Facebook page or you can call them at 270-586-6082.