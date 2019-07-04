Franklin-Simpson Community celebrates Bicentennial

This 4th of July is a special one for the Franklin-Simpson community as they are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the city and the county.

The City of Franklin will officially celebrate its bicentennial on November 2, 2020. Simpson County's 200 year anniversary was on January 28, 2019. So, for the next several months, both the city and the county are celebrating.

Thursday morning they held a bicentennial parade through downtown Franklin, which kicked off events happening all weekend long.

To honor the history of the town, organizers presented certificates to the first families of Franklin, who can trace their heritage back to the 1800's in Franklin.

"And then on Friday night, tomorrow night at 6 o'clock -- we have the Firecracker 200 Kiddie Parade, which is lead by Broadway the Clown," said Amy Ellis, Executive Director of the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance. "From 7 to 9, we have a concert that is free downtown, and that's Black Widow Band."

The events continue Saturday with a vintage tractor parade, a vintage baseball game, and live music.

"I think it makes you think about, you know, your roots and being from Kentucky and being from Simpson County and a place of home and, you know, your pride in being from here and I think that's why we had such a great turnout today, everybody's really proud of their hometown and proud of home," said Ellis.

On Saturday, there will also be a re-enactment of the courthouse burning at 5 p.m., and the Franklin-Simpson Arts Council will present the play 'This Place We Call Home' at 6 p.m.