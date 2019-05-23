Franklin-Simpson High School announces new principal

Franklin-Simpson High School announces its new principal.

According to the Franklin-Simpson High School Site-Based Decision-Making (SBDM) Council, "after a thorough search and selection process" Dr. Byron Darnall has been chosen as the new principal of FSHS.

In a release from the school, officials say, "Dr. Darnall has exceptional experience having served as both an elementary and high school principal, Bureau Chief for Educator Quality with the Iowa Department of Education, an assistant principal and high school teacher. He is currently Principal of Potter Gray Elementary School in Bowling Green, where he has served for the last 5 years."

Dr. Darnall grew up in Meade County and earned his undergraduate degree in English from David Lipscomb University, then earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Kentucky and his Rank I in Educational Administration from Western Kentucky University. He also graduated from Seton Hall University in 2015 with a Doctorate in Education Leadership.

“Dr. Darnall rose to the top among a strong group of candidates for the job,” current Superintendent Dr. Jim Flynn said. “He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills to our high school. We look forward to him building on the excellence achieved by Mr. Schlosser, the faculty, staff and students at FSHS.”

Dr. Darnall will follow Tim Schlosser, who was recently named the next Superintendent of Simpson County Schools. Schlosser will take over for current Superintendent Jim Flynn, as Flynn has accepted a position in Frankfort as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.

“I look forward to working with Dr. Darnall. He will be a great fit for Franklin-Simpson High School, said Schlosser”

When offered the job, Dr. Darnall said, “It’s an honor to be chosen as the Principal/Head Learner of Franklin-Simpson High School. I will strive to make sure every student knows how much they matter. I look forward to serving this community by connecting with the past and planning for the future.”

The FSHS SBDM Council went through hours of training and preparation, in addition to time reviewing applications, checking references, and conducting interviews. Superintendent Flynn praised the work of the current and incoming SBDM Council Members for their excellent work throughout the process.