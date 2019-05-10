Franklin-Simpson High School holds distracted driving demo

A mock atv-tractor crash showed students the effects of texting and driving or drinking and driving. First Responders, Students, the FFA, and Officals came together to make the demonstration possible.

"I hope the students took just a few minutes today to learn that it is their life, their choice, their decisions, they will live or die by their choice and decisions, and you can have all the fun in the world, just put safety first," said Dale Dobson, Safety Administrator, Ky Department of Agriculture.

They used a very realistic visual demonstration.

Four students played the role of the victims in the accident. Two were "injured" one victim "died" from her injuries and the fourth was "arrested" for "driving under the influence" proving that one decision can ruin many lives.

"With the person who died in our accident today, that was really impactful and you know I saw some tears in the crowd just because seeing your friend get zipped up in a body bag, that's impactful. I hope that made a lasting impact, I hope that if they're ever at the point where they have to make those decisions that we talked about today that they flash back and yes, it is a little bit graphic, but they can see that and remember that," senior Jenna Robertson, 2018-19 FFA President.

The demonstration began with a 911 call. In order to make it as realistic as possible, the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, the County Coroner's Office as well as the Franklin-Simpson Fire Departments participated in the demonstration.