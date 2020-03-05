Franklin-Simpson Middle School will be collecting donations for tornado victims

Teachers at Franklin-Simpson middle school are offering help to schools affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Tennessee earlier in the week.

The school started a supply drive to collect items such as pencils, folders, notebooks, and tissues.

These supplies will go to the two public schools in Wilson County, Tennessee that were destroyed by those tornadoes.

Franklin-Simpson Middle School will be collecting these donations until March 20.

School Supply Drive by WBKO on Scribd