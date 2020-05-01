Franklin-Simpson coaches assure students "Everything's Going to be Alright"

Franklin-Simpson High School coaches brought a positive message to students amid the pandemic.

"Our assistant athletic director David Clark he had the idea and he put everything in motion and we jumped on board with his idea. I told him I would do whatever he needed me to do and he ran with it," said, Franklin-Simpson Boy's Basketball Coach, Dee Spencer.

Schools have now been closed for several weeks. Franklin-Simpson High School coaches wanted to show students just how much they are missed in a fun and creative way, while also displaying their brand new gym floor.

"I was just hired as the head coach here," said the new Franklin-Simpson girl's basketball coach, Ashley Taylor. "So, it gave me a chance to connect because we had different coaches. We had the softball coach, we had the football coach, the basketball coaches so it just kind of gave us something to do together for all of our athletes. So, we used it as a way to display our new floor, but it gave us a way to connect with all the students and the athletes and as coaches together in a fun way."

"It was for all students, we got our floor redone and we were trying to display the floor and we just wanted to let everybody know that we're thinking about them and we miss them."

This video message received more than one hundred shares on Facebook proving to the Franklin community that everything is going to be alright.