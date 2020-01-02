Franklin-Simpson native files for U.S. Senate

A Franklin-Simpson native has filed to run for U.S. Senate, hoping to face off against incumbent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell.

Jimmy Ausbrook is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, later earning his Master of Education from Lindsey Wilson College.

He describes his family as consisting of hardworking farmers and factory workers.

Jimmy is currently involved with the Kentucky Counseling Association.

He serves as a division president of the Kentucky Association for LGBT issues in counseling, Chapter Vice-President of the South-Central Kentucky Mental Health Counseling Association, and Chairman of the Research, Leadership, and Program Committee.