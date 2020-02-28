Franklin-Simpson's Stutzman and Hunter sign to play college football

Two members of the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team put pen to paper and sign to play at the next level. Leandre Stutzman signed to be a offensive specialist at Morehead State University, while Dalton Hunter will take his talents to Lindsey Wilson College.

Stutzman racked up over 1,100 yards and 17 total touchdowns his senior year for Franklin-Simpson.

Hunter anchored both the offensive and defensive lines for the Wildcats.

Both Leo and Dalton help Franklin win two state championships during the course of their careers.