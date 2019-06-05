Franklin bank robber sentenced to 63 months

According to federal court records, James W. Gray II was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and restitution of $13,326, for three bank robberies committed in Kentucky and Colorado.

According to the plea agreement, on July 17, 2017, Gray robbed the U.S. Bank in Franklin.

Gray also pleaded guilty to robbing the TBK Bank in Keenesburg, Colorado on July 24, 2017. Three days later on July 27, 2017, Gray robbed the Bank of the West in Lyons, Colorado.

