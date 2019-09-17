Franklin man indicted for murder

A Franklin man has been indicted for murder by the Simpson County Grand Jury.

Samuel Allen was originally charged with first degree manslaughter after a shooting at 513 Brevard Street that killed Tifton Gamble back on August 5. Gamble died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On August 6, Franklin Police Department Lieutenant Dale Adams said the reason why Allen was not charged with murder was because of intent, and at the time the police department didn't believe Allen intended to kill gamble prior to the incident.

Allen is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.