Franklin man spends nearly two weeks in hospital with COVID-19, now released

A Franklin man diagnosed with COVID-19 is now recovering at home after spending 13 days in the hospital.

Derek Huggins is spreading a message of hope for other patients out there.

The father of two and also a husband, went to the doctor in mid-March after not feeling well. Doctors thought it was just the flu, so gave him medicine and sent him on his way.

Huggins said he wasn't feeling better so went back to the doctor, and that's when he was sent to the Med Center in Bowling Green with a pneumonia diagnosis.

While there, he was tested for COVID-19, which the test came back positive. Huggins had to remain in the hospital because his oxygen levels were so low. He also had to be monitored due to other medicine he was on.

Arriving home Tuesday, he wanted to continue to spread a positive message even after such a scary time.

"For those that may contract it, don't lose hope. It's not hopeless, and people are recovering from this all the time, so just keep on keeping on," said Huggins.

His wife, Amber, still has to monitor his oxygen levels while at home. She says he could have been a lot worse if they didn't bring him to the doctor when they did.

"If you feel anything out out of the norm, go. If you can catch it early and they can get you on oxygen right away, most of the time you can avoid being on a ventilator. That's not 100 percent, but that's what they told us in this case," said Amber.

They say they have no idea where he could have picked up the virus.

Derek and his family are quarantined at their house until April 21.