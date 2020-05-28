Franklin man 'still not back to normal' nearly two months after COVID-19 diagnosis

Derek Huggins is one of over 3,100 Kentuckians recovering from COVID-19. Nearly two months into his journey, the road for him to get back to feeling more is somewhat distant.

"It's a very slow process," said Huggins.

Huggins went to the hospital at the end of March with COVID-19, and It was nearly two weeks before he wheeled out, and went home.

"I slept a lot more, took a lot of naps, I was quite winded," said Huggins about returning home, as he was also sent home with oxygen.

While the virus hit quick, the recovery has been slow.

"Nothing happened fast. It wasn't like a week and I got back to normal," said Huggins.

After almost two months, the father of two is still having some issues with energy and a lingering light cough.

"I'm a lot closer to normal, but I still don't feel like I'm all the way back to normal concerning stamina," he said.

In Kentucky, 34 percent of people have recovered from the virus. 40 percent have recovered in the Barren River district area.

"Looking at the recovery data it continues to increase daily, you know I'd like to see 100 percent with zero deaths," said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director for Barren River Health Department.

In a time where the light at the end of the tunnel seems bleak, Huggins's story of recovery is shedding a light on hope for everyone.

"If you're sick, keep on trying to get better, if you're not sick, do what you can to not get infected, but hold on to hope," said Huggins.

There have been 375 thousand people recover from the virus nationwide, and 2.39 million worldwide.