Franklin rings in the new year with Bicentennial Bash!

Franklin-Simpson County rang in the New Year with a host of events. This New Years was special for Franklin-Simpson. Not only were they ringing in a new year, but also their Bicentennial.

There was live music, food vendors and loads of activities. The community was encouraged to bring an item to put into a time capsule, that the town will open in the next 200 years.

They ended the night with a ball drop made by Franklin-Simpson high school students.

