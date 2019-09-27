Fraternal Order of Police endorses Daniel Cameron for Attorney General

Republican candidate for Attorney General Daniel Cameron stopped in Bowling Green Friday to receive an endorsement from the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police.

Cameron told 13 News the endorsement is a testament that the law enforcement community knows where he stands on issues that they face, and they have faith in his ability to lead the state in the role.

"It's clear to us that he's the man to lead us in the future," said Shawn Helbig, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13. "We haven't always had that out of that office and we think that Mr. Cameron will absolutely be hand in hand with us as we enforce the laws of the commonwealth."

Cameron said he entered the race for Attorney General with the focus of the position serving as the chief law enforcement officer.

He addressed several challenges the state is facing, including the drug epidemic across the commonwealth, in which he believes the state needs a multi-faceted approach to tackling.

"That when you talk about the epidemic, it's better to talk about it as the drug epidemic, I know for a long time we've sort of talked about the opioid epidemic, but it's much larger than that. We are starting to see a resurgence, if you will, with crystal meth being brought in by Mexican drug cartels."

Cameron said as Attorney General he would increase the staff in the department of criminal investigations to tackle the drug epidemic.

He also mentioned he wants to increase the presence of the Attorney General's office throughout the state.

Cameron also addressed the lawsuit challenging his eligibility for Attorney General saying it is a ploy by the Stumbo campaign and he does have the eight years experience necessary to be qualified for the role.