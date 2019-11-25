Fraternal Order of Police provide 80 families with Thanksgiving boxes

A knock at the door on a Monday morning could bring the unexpected, but for dozens in Bowling Green and Warren County answering their door led to a wonderful holiday surprise.

Monday morning the Fraternal Order of Police in Bowling Green along with their community partners delivered Thanksgiving boxes throughout the community.

It is the 40th year they have delivered the boxes.

"And it shows that there are people out here that love and care about us even though we are on a fixed income," said Sharon Hearld, who received a Thanksgiving box. "This is a blessing to me and I am so thankful."

This year they prepared enough boxes to provide meals to 80 families.

Each box comes with Thanksgiving essentials including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and corn, but each box is also full of other grocery items including bread, eggs, soup, pasta, and peanut butter.

Multiple agencies helped deliver boxes including the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Regional Jail, and Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

Those who receive a box told 13 News each box is a blessing.

Organizers also deliver boxes for Christmas and have planned to make 100 this year. If you would like to donate to the program you can email Russell McElroy at rkmce@aol.com.